Arya announces new film Captain with director Shakti Soundar Rajan

The upcoming film ‘Captain’ also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Simran in pivotal roles.

Actor Arya announced on Thursday, November 18 that he has teamed with Teddy fame director Shakti Soundar Rajan for a new movie. The upcoming film has been titled Captain. Sharing the announcement on Twitter, Arya expressed that he will be collaborating with his favourite person. “Once again teaming up with My Favourite Person, Director and brother @ShaktiRajan for #Captain @immancomposer sir Magic[sic],” Arya wrote. Sharing the title poster, he also stated, “Once again teaming up with My Favourite Person, Director and brother @ShaktiRajan for #Captain @immancomposer sir Magic[sic]."

Captain reportedly went on floors in October and kickstarted with a puja ceremony. The film co-stars actors Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gokul Anand, Simran, Kavya Shetty, Harish Uthaman and Bharath Raj in pivotal roles. Arya wrote, “Super excited to begin my next with my brother @ShaktiRajan. This is gonna be something special for all of us. Need all ur love and blessings.”

Shakti Soundar Rajan’s film Teddy released on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Starring real-life couple Arya and Sayyeshaa in the lead roles, the movie is an animated drama flick that has a teddy bear as a special character. Teddy was the first Tamil movie to use an Indian animation company for designing the special character, and also the only Tamil film to use motion- capture technology after Rajinikanth’s Kochadaiiyaan. Teddy also featured actors Sathish and Sakshi Agarwal in supporting roles.

Arya was recently seen in the action-drama film Enemy. The movie co-starred actor Vishal in the lead. Written and directed by Anand Shankar, the cast of the film also includes actors Mirnalini Ravi Mamta Mohandas and Prakash Raj, among others in important roles. Enemy is produced by Vinod Kumar under his Mini Studio banner.

Arya was also seen in Pa Ranjith’s sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai, which released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

