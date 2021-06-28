Arun Vijay quashes OTT rumours, confirms theatrical release of ’Sinam’

Directed by GNR Kumaravelan, ‘Sinam’ stars actor Palak Lalwani opposite Arun Vijay, who will essay the role of a police officer.

In the last few months, several Indian films have skipped or postponed theatrical release in view of lockdown restrictions due to the second wave of coronavirus. Quashing rumours about an OTT release for his upcoming movie Sinam, actor Arun Vijay took to Twitter on June 27, Sunday to confirm that the movie will hit the big screens. Sharing a new poster from the movie, in which he is seen sporting an intense look, the actor clarified that Sinam will release in theatres. He cited the reason that there has been an improvement in the pandemic situation in the past week. With the Tamil Nadu government announcing new relaxations in lockdown norms, Arun Vijay noted that he is hoping for the condition to improve and become safer in the coming days.

Promising a grand theatrical release for the GNR Kumaravelan directorial, Arun Vijay wrote: “#Sinam is all set to meet its audience at a grand theatrical release!! With the pandemic situation easing down, #Sinam too will hit the theatres only.. Let’s hope for a better and safer environment in the coming days.. # SinamTheatricalRelease. Along with the poster, the Yennai Arindhaal actor shared a poster in which he is seen as a police officer. The release date for the film is likely to be announced soon. Arun Vijay will be essaying the role of Pari Venkat, a sub-inspector, in the crime thriller. Sinam is bankrolled by Arun Vijay’s father, actor Vijaykumar, under his home banner Movie Slides Pvt Ltd.

Prior to Sinam, Arun Vijay has essayed the role of a cop in the hit film Kuttram 23. Sinam stars actor Palak Lalwani opposite Arun Vijay. Actor Kaali Venkat too has been roped in to play a pivotal role. The film has music by Shabir while S Gopinath is on board as the cinematographer.

Palak, who made her debut with the 2016 Telugu film Abbayitho Ammayi, was last seen in the Tamil romantic comedy film Sixer.

