Watch: First-look teaser of Arun Vijay's ‘Sinam' released

The teaser takes us on an adventure ride through a thrilling and mysterious drama.

Arun Vijay is currently awaiting the release of his next outing Sinam with director GNR Kumaravelan. The post-production work of the film was recently kick-started, and Arun Vijay was seen dubbing for his portions in the film. Now the makers have released the first look teaser of the film, which is touted to be a cop-based crime drama. The teaser takes us on an adventure ride through a thrilling and mysterious drama. It seems quite promising and the fans can surely expect some twists.

Arun Vijay is playing the role of a cop in Sinam for the second time after the super-hit film Kuttram 23. The shooting of the film was wrapped up just before the coronavirus lockdown, and the work of the film is going well. Arun recently shared a picture of a little girl named Desina from her dubbing session of Sinam and said that this little girl is sure to rock with Sinam. His tweet read “This little girl is sure to rock!! #Sinam #Desina #SinamDubbing #AV30 #Cop #PostProductionInFullSwing @MSPLProductions @gnr_kumaravelan @ShabirMusic @madhankarky @silvastunt @gopinathdop @DoneChannel1.”

The film has Palak Lalwani playing the female lead, with Kaali Venkatn in an important role. Arun Vijay will be seen sporting two looks in the film, one is a clean-shaven look and will have a stubble. Produced by Arun Vijay's father Vijaykumar in his Movie Slides Pvt Ltd production house, the film is expected to hit the screens in March 2021. It has music scored by Shabir while S Gopinath has handled the cinematography.

Apart from Sinam, Arun Vijay will also be a part of Agni Siragugal, Boxer, Zindabad and the untitled project with Singam director Hari and director Arivazhagan. It was recently announced that director Hari is now all set to team up with Arun Vijay for a project for the first time. Touted to be a high-budget film in Arun Vijay's career, the film is said to be a complete family entertainer with Hari's elements. The film will be bankrolled by Drumsticks Productions who had bankrolled Trisha Illana Nayanthara, Imaikka Nodigal, En Aaloda Seruppa Kaanom and Igloo.

Arun Vijay is currently shooting for AV 31, his yet-untitled upcoming project with director Arivazhagan. This film marks the second union of the filmmaker with Arun. They had previously worked together in crime thriller Kuttram 23, which was a box-office hit.

Agni Siragugal is a multi-starrer with Arun Vijay and Vijay Anthony in the lead roles with Shalini Pandey and Akshara Haasan as the female leads. According to reports doing the rounds, though Agni Siragugal is touted to be an action entertainer, it will have emotional content as well. He is also likely to team up with director Mysskin and an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Watch the teaser here:

