Arrested for derogatory content on YouTube, ‘Toxic’ Madan detained under Goondas Act

Madan's wife Kruthika said that the couple owns an ‘Audi A6’car and not any ‘luxurious’ cars, as such news is being spread on social media.

YouTuber 'Toxic' Madan arrested by Chennai police on June 18 for derogatory comments against women in his videos has been detained under the Goondas Act on Tuesday. The YouTuber’s wife was also arrested by the police last month from Salemm and was later released after investigation. Madan who was running multiple YouTube channels on his name is also a PUBG player and a live-streamer who was nabbed by the special team of Cyber Crime Wing of Central Crime Branch last month from Dharmapuri.

Madan’s wife Kruthika (25) addressing the media persons at Chennai Commissionerate office on Tuesday said that her husband earned money only through the YouTube channels. He did not have any other source of income and had not bought a property in the last 10 years.

“Our bank accounts are frozen by the police; our livelihood has been hit as the YouTube channel is shut.” She also said that the couple owns an ‘Audi A6’car and not any ‘luxurious’ cars, as such news is being spread on social media.

Kruthika also questioned how the Chennai police used the Goondas Act when there is no proper case on Madan’s name. “There are claims that Madan cheated many people. But there is no single person who has come forward and claimed that Madan owes them money. Such claims are baseless.”

She also denied that it was her voice in some of the PubG videos hosted by Madan.

Meanwhile, according to the reports, the Goondas Act was invoked on Madan by city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal based on the recommendation from Cyber Crime Wing on Tuesday.

According to reports, Madan Kumar Manikkyam aka Madan used filthy language and cuss words on women. He further went on to comment in his videos that all women are prostitutes and obscenely describe their bodies.

The police said that the couple decided to start a YouTube channel to make easy money. Madan, who mostly has teenage subscribers, intentionally chose misogynistic content for videos to gain popularity in a short span of time.

After the videos gained popularity, over 150 complaints were filed against the channel, and the cyber crime wing of the Chennai police lodged an FIR. Madan and his wife were both booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information and Technology Act and the Representation of Women Act. The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also received complaints against the channel. The police have also received complaints against the couple of financial fraud.