The Jr NTR starrer Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is all set to be aired on Zee Cinema on November 21 at 8 pm, much to the excitement of film buffs. The film is of significance not just for fans, but for its heroine Pooja Hegde as well. In an interview, the actor said, “Aravinda Sametha is and will always be a very special film for me. This was my first film with Jr NTR and I had a great time working with him. Personally, this film was an enriching experience both on-screen and off-screen. My character allowed me to explore a new side of me in terms of dubbing for myself, and I am beyond grateful that (director) Trivikram sir helped me explore such an amazing opportunity. Needless to say, working with the man of the masses, Jr NTR was great, we had a great blend of energies and that resulted in wonderful chemistry on-screen.”



Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava was directed by Trivikram Sreenivas. The film, released on October 11, 2018, had Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde playing the lead pair, with Eesha Rebba, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Nagendra Babu and Supriya Pathak in supporting roles. The film was bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under his banner Haarika & Hassine Creations on a big budget. Its technical crew included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli and Nithin for editing.

Aravinda Sametha had a great run at the box office, reportedly collecting Rs 60 crore on day one of its release. Of this, Rs 40 crore was from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; the film collected Rs 120 crores worldwide.

Currently, Pooja Hegde has the Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, as well as Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor in her kitty. She also has the Hindi film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, in which she will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji.



The shooting of Radhe Shyam recommenced in Hyderabad recently, after a long break due to the pandemic. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, and bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under the banners UV Creations and T-Series. The technical crew includes Manoj Paramahamsa to crank the camera, with Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao handling the edits.



Further, Pooja awaits the release of the Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor. She will be playing the female lead in it, with Akhil Akkineni as the hero. Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jaya Prakash, Pragathi, Amit Tiwari, Eesha Rebba and others form the supporting cast. Gopi Sundar is composing the tunes for this flick, with Pradeesh Varma cranking the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh doing the edits. Most Eligible Bachelor was scheduled to hit the marquee in April this year, but the release date stands postponed. It is most likely to be a Sankranti 2021 release.



Pooja Hegde’s last film to hit the marquee was Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively.

