AR Rahman takes trip down memory lane with throwback pic of his daughter with Rajinikanth

The picture dates back to 1999.

Flix Kollywood

Ace music composer AR Rahman, on Friday, stirred up some memories when he posted a picture of his daughter with superstar Rajinikanth.

Taking to his Instagram account to post the picture which showed a smiling Rajinikanth holding up AR Rahmanâ€™s daughter Khatija when she was a toddler. The picture was taken 21 years ago, in 1999, when the music director was working on Padaiyappa, Rajinikanthâ€™s hit film. The Double Oscar winner captioned the picture as, "My little princess @khatija.rahman with Thalaivar ..Padayappa 1999 I guess...."

Take a look at AR Rahman's throwback post here:

Khatija Rahman pursued music and even sang the title track of Enthiran but gave up singing for seven long years. She recently started her journey as an independent singer and had launched her debut single, Farishton, composed by her illustrious father AR Rahman. The lyrics of the song are given by Munna Shoukath Ali. Previously, Khatija has released another single with the musician Ricky Kej in September 2020.

AR Rahman came under criticism after his daughter Khatija wore a niqab at the 10 years celebration of Slumdog Millionaire. Rahman responded to the trolls by tweeting a picture of his two daughters and wife with the caption 'freedom to choose'.

AR Rahman is busy juggling between multiple projects including his maiden production 99 Songs. He is also currently busy with the Vikram starrer Cobra directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. The project marks the third time Vikram and Rahman are working together. They had already teamed up for Raavanan and I.

Apart from this film, he also has Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan, Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re starring Dhanush, Malayalam film Aadujeevitham starring Prithiviraj and Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

Recently AR Rahman recorded a song for Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re which was sung by Dhanush. Dhanush took to his social media sharing a picture of himself with Rahman and captioned it, "Had a blast singing and chatting with our very own Isai puyal @arrahman sir. #atrangire @aanandlrai @saraalikhan95."

The first track of 'Atrangi Re' was recorded by Shreya Ghoshal. Dhanush, best remembered for his song 'Kolaveri Di', has now recorded the second song from the film.

Malayalam film Aadujeevitham will bring the Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman back into the Malayalam film industry after a gap of 27 years. Superstar Mohanlalâ€™s Yoddha, which came out in 1992, is the only Malayalam film in Rahmanâ€™s career to date. Aadujeevitham stars Prithviraj and is helmed by Blessy and stars Amala Paul as well. The film is based on the book of the same name by Benyamin.