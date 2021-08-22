April Mayile to Thara local: Six songs that celebrate Chennai

Each of these unique numbers tell us something about the city, bring back fond memories or make us think of what belonging means.

Flix Madras Week

Madras or Chennai, whichever you prefer, is a city blended inseparably with cinema and music. As we get ready for Madras Week, which begins Sunday, August 22, we have put together a list of songs from films and independent musicians that speak about the many facets of a city that millions call home.

Enga ooru Madrasu: The title song from Pa Ranjith’s Madras broke multiple cinema stereotypes and also became a political anthem. North Madras is most often shown on screen as a locality filled with crime-ridden dens. ‘Enga ooru Madrasu’ showed what life is really like there, the joys of gaana, kuthu, sports, a sense of community, the strong political awareness of the people and government failures. Above all, it’s a firm reminder that grand edifices like the Ripon Building or the Madras High Court that are celebrated every Madras Day were built with the blood of the city’s working class population.

Madrasa suthi paaka poren: This joyful number from May Madham is a favourite every Madras Day. Manorama dancing in a poncho as she belts out truths about the city remains unforgettable. “Cinema paithiyam endraal Madras, kaadhal paithiyam endraal Madras” are lyrics that many Chennaivasis still relate to.

Thara local by MC Valluvar: This song by independent musician MC Valluvar – specially dedicated to the youngsters of Kasimedu, Vyasarpadi and other areas in North Madras – starts with a gutsy intro by the artist – “IPL ellam mokka, nammadhaan gethu, podra beata”. While many heroes describe themselves on screen as “thara local” with superficial tokenism, MC Vallurvar sings about what that life is really like – the challenges and what it is that gives them their swag.

Vanakkam vazha vaikum Chennai: Another Madras Day favourite, this song from Marina needs little introduction. It humourlessly lays out the absurdities and contradictions that exist side-by-side in the city.

April Mayile: An iconic song from the film Idhayam for those who grew up in the 90s, again requiring little introduction, was all about the women of Madras. True, looking back there are several problematic shots, but this song continues to be a fond memory for many from that decade.

Vada Chennai: It’s impossible to put together a list of songs on Madras city without including this one by The Casteless Collective.

From their debut album Magizhchi, this fiery gaana song talks about the dislocation and landlessness of the urban working class. It makes the pointed statement that the human cost of rapid developmental projects, slum clearance and gentrification has been immeasurable.