Application forms for TN govt arts and science colleges to be issued from July 26

The application forms issued both online and offline until August 10.

news Education

Tamil Nadu Directorate of College Education has announced that application forms for arts and science courses will be distributed from Monday, July 26 till August 10. As the results of Class 12 students were declared recently, the Directorate of College Education has decided to issue applications for undergraduate courses in 143 government-run arts and science colleges.

A release from the Director of the Department said students can get their application form from www.tngasa.org and www.tngasa.in. The students who are unable to apply through online means can get help through Admission Facilitation Centre (AFC), the release said.

The Department has fixed the cost of application form at Rs 48 and registration charges at Rs 2. For SC/ST students, there is no cost for application form and the registration charges are the same at Rs 2.

Applicants applying through online mode can pay the application and registration fee through debit card or credit card or netbanking system and applicants unable to pay through online mode can receive help of AFC and pay the sum through bank form addressed to 'The Director, Directorate of Collegiate Education, Chennai-6', said the release.

Initially, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Ponmudi said that application forms will be distributed for a span of one month till August 24. However, with CBSE results expected to be declared on Monday, July 26, and with Tamil Nadu state board results declared last week, the Higher Education Department has decided to distribute application forms only until August 10.

Meanwhile, Class 12 board exams of private candidates and students who are unsatisfied with their marks who would like to reappear for the board exams will be conducted from August 6 to 19. Till now, there has been no announcement regarding the number of students expected to appear for the exams and on the date of announcement of results.