Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Tamil actor Mohan, known for his supporting comedic roles, was reportedly found dead on a street in Maduraiâ€™s Thiruparankundram. The 60-year-old actor was best known for his comedic role in Kamal Haasanâ€™s Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989). According to reports, the actor was living in impoverished conditions after his wife passed away ten years ago. The Times of India reported that the deceased actor had resorted to begging as he could not make a living in cinema.

Mohan played the role of Appu's (Kamal Haasan) best friend in Apoorva Sagodharargal. After that, he also played smaller roles in Aryaâ€™s Naan Kadavul and Adhisaya Manithargal. Despite playing small roles, Mohan did not see a future in cinema so he moved to Thiruparankundram. Reports said that he was found dead on July 31, following which the local residents informed the police. He was found in a dishevelled condition and could not be recognised. Police later determined that the deceased was Mohan. His body was sent to the Madurai Government Hospital for the post-mortem.

According to News18, no foul play is suspected in Mohanâ€™s death, and the police believe that his death was caused due to natural causes. Mohan reportedly suffered from poor health. His body will be transported to Salem, his hometown and will be handed over to his family members. The actor is reported to have five sisters and two brothers.