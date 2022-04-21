Anticipating communal violence in Telangana, civil rights activists call for peace

The activists have written an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asking him to take measures to provide security to Muslims.

news Communal harmony

Foreseeing the spread of communal violence in Telangana, particularly after the recent hate speech made by BJP Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh against Muslims during the Ram Navami Shoba Yatra, a collective – Telangana for Peace and Unity (TPU)– has been formed to spread communal harmony in the state. Calling for peace and unity in the state, the TPU, comprising civil rights activists from various organisations, has urged citizens to participate in a peace march from Basheerbagh to Tank Bund in Hyderabad, that will be held at 11 am on Sunday, April 24. The announcement was made on Wednesday, April 20.

The organisations which are part of TPU include Rythu Swarajya Vedika, Progressive Organisation for Women, National Alliance of People’s Movements, Human Rights Forum, and others.

TPU has further written an open letter addressing the Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao asking him to resist the attacks against Muslims and uphold peace and unity in the state. “At a time when large parts of the nation are reeling under communal tensions, targeting minorities, we would like the people, civil society and the government of Telangana to present an exemplary model of working together to uphold peace and unity. The Chief Minister must also strongly reassure the minorities in the state of peace and security,” the letter read.

Expressing concern over the hate environment prevailing in the state, the letter said, “Legislators like Raja Singh have carried on relentless abusive campaigns targeting the minorities, and with money and muscle have made political space for themselves. Some other leaders from the Sangh Parivar are working vigorously in the district centres like Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad with similar intensity.” The districts mentioned by the collective are represented by Parliamentarians belonging to the BJP.

The TPU condemned the violence in different states against Muslims during Ram Navami celebrations. “It is unforgivable that Hindu festivals have now become a pretext for hooligans to orchestrate violence in Muslim localities, carry out open rallies with weapons, target Muslim religious structures etc.” While accusing the police and BJP-led state governments of being complicit in the violence, they have also expressed their disappointment in the judiciary for not making an intervention and thereby precipitating the situation.

The collective has also released an online petition which was signed by over 300 persons. In the petition, TPU urged the Supreme Court and the High Courts to take suo motu action against crimes perpetrated against Muslims and other minorities: “The Supreme Court must ensure strict criminal action against public calls for genocidal violence and rape of women belonging to an entire community. Ill-motivated cases filed against Muslims who have actually faced persecution must be immediately withdrawn.”

In the wake of some BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh, and even in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri (the jurisdiction which comes under the Union government), where state agencies are arbitrarily demolishing houses belonging to Muslim families under the guise of ‘removing illegal encroachment’ as a punitive measure for allegedly pelting stones during Ram Navami celebrations, the TPU demanded immediate intervention of the Supreme Court. “The Supreme Court must direct state governments to stop the arbitrary demolition of homes and businesses of Muslims, which are in gross violation of the due process of law, and provide housing and compensation to those whose homes and businesses have been demolished,” they said.

Further they asked the Supreme Court to revoke draconian laws like Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act, which are mostly used against dissenters and minorities.

A day earlier, on April 19, in an obvious reference to the BJP, TRS working president and Minister of Industries and Infrastructure, KT Rama Rao said that any party trying to disturb communal harmony in the state will be dealt with iron hand.