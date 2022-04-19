‘Attempts to create communal problems in Telangana will be dealt with iron hand’: KTR

Telangana Minister KTR was speaking after said this after inaugurating a new flyover at Bahadurpura junction, to be named after the founder of Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia, Fazeelath Jung Hafiz Mohammed Anwarullah Farooqui.

news Politics

Telangana's Minister for Industries and Information Technology KT Rama Rao on Tuesday, April 19, said the state government will deal with an iron hand attempts by anybody to disturb communal harmony in the state. The minister said the government would be firm in maintaining peace and law and order in the state. He said this after inaugurating or laying the foundation stone for various development works worth Rs 500 crore in the Old City area of Hyderabad.

Without naming any party, KTR said some forces were trying to divide people in the name of religion or caste for their political gains. The TRS working president said it was the responsibility of all people to reject such forces. Stating that TRS never indulged in politics in the name of religion, he said, "We believe in the politics of progress. We believe in politics of construction and not destruction.”

KTR, who is also the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, said the development projects worth nearly Rs 500 crore launched in a single day show the commitment of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government for the development of Hyderabad’s Old City.

The minister inaugurated a new flyover at Bahadurpura junction. The 690-metre-long flyover from Bahadurpura police station to the Jawaharlal Nehru Zoological Park was constructed at a cost of Rs 190 crore as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). The six-lane bi-directional flyover is expected to ease the traffic congestion in Bahadurpura.

The minister accepted a suggestion of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi to name the flyover after Jamia Nizamia founder Fazeelath Jung Hafiz Mohammed Anwarullah Farooqui. One of the oldest Islamic seminaries of India, Jamia Nizamia is located in the old city of Hyderabad. It was established in 1876.

Earlier on December 28, another flyover was inaugurated at the Owaisi-Midhani junction, connecting LB Nagar and Aramghar, which was named after former President APJ Abdul Kalam.