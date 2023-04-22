Anti-terrorism squad, DNA testing lab: CM Stalin’s new measures for TN police dept

Chief Minister MK Stalin made these announcements at the Assembly on April 21 during the debate for grants for the Tamil Nadu police department.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Friday, April 21 that an anti-terrorism squad will be established in the Tamil Nadu Police Intelligence Wing. The squad consisting of 380 personnel will cost Rs 57.51 crore. Apart from that, the uniform allowance for the police would also increase to Rs 4,500 annually and Rs 515 a month.

Five new police stations will also be set up in the state at Melmalayanur in Villupuram, Nangavaram in Karur, Ponnerikkarai in Kancheepuram, Brahmapuram in Vellore and Perambalur Taluk in Perambalur at a cost of Rs 12.91 crore. The Chief Minister made these announcements at the Assembly during the debate for grants for the Tamil Nadu police department.

The Chief Minister also announced that a new DNA testing lab will be set up in Tirunelveli at a cost of Rs 10.5 crore. Apart from that, an exclusive cell would be set up to receive complaints and initiate probes registered under various provisions of the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1997. According to The Hindu, this cell would be set up at a cost of Rs 27.11 crore.

Helpline and control centres to receive cyber crime complaints will be increased from eight to fifteen in the state. The human resources for these control centres is also going to be increased. Both of these initiatives will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 3.10 crore. In light of the increasing scams involving cryptocurrency, a chain analysis tool for cryptocurrency would be bought at a cost of Rs 1 crore. According to The Hindu, this tool will help with the investigation of such scams and locate the source of the cryptocurrency.