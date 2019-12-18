Anti-encroachment drive in north Bengaluru: BDA says Rs 300 cr worth of land recovered

Civic

4 acre 17 guntas of land that had been kept for utilisation for formation of HBR Layout 2nd stage was encroached upon, BDA said.

The Bangalore Development Authority’s Task Force on Tuesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the northern part of the city. Officials said they recovered Rs 300 crore worth of land that was allegedly taken over in Nagawara.

The eviction drive was carried out in the presence of BDA Commissioner GC Prakash. Officials said that Survey No. 75, Nagavara Village was acquired by BDA as per notification passed during 1985 and acquisition was made in 1988 for the formation of HBR Layout 2nd stage. The total acreage of the land was around 6 acres 3 guntas.

So far, no arrest has been made in connection with the encroachment.

Officials said since then, 1 acre 26 guntas was being used for Outer Ring Road and balance 4 acre 17 guntas was being kept for utilisation of formation of HBR Layout 2nd stage. This land was used illegally for building sheds and a building was also being constructed.

An official said, “In today's operation, the said land was taken back into custody by the BDA. In the near future, around Rs. 5,000 crore worth of unauthorised properties that have been identified in the city will be taken back by the BDA.”

He added, “The demolition operation was carried out by the BDA Task Force, under the guidance of the Superintendent of Police, BDA and Executive Engineer, North Division along with the active co-operation of the local police as per the order of the Commissioner.”

This move by the BDA comes after in May, a media report pointed out that the land audit by the parastatal organisation which was due to be done by end of March was overdue till May. According to estimates, the BDA has around 12,000 acres of land that has been encroached upon.

Incidentally, the flash floods in Bengaluru’s Hulimavu last month were apparently due to encroachment of the lake done by the BDA.

