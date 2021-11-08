Ansi Kabeer, Anjana Shajan's death: Driver of car arrested for drunk driving

Police have arrested the driver of the vehicle which crashed, killing former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and runner-up Anjana Shajan, as he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The driver of the car which met with an accident on November 1, killing a former Miss Kerala 2019 and Miss Kerala 2019 runner-up, was arrested on Monday, November 8 police said. Abdul Rahman (25), who was a friend of the group, was arrested and booked under provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and Indian Penal Code as he was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, they said.

"Rahman suffered only minor injuries as he was wearing the seat belt and also due to the airbag. The result of his blood samples showed that he was drunk at the time of the accident," police told PTI. He was charged under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) and section 304 of IPC (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Ansi Kabeer (24) won the Miss Kerala 2019 and later went on to win Miss South India in 2021, and she was travelling with Miss Kerala 2019 runner-up Anjana Shajan (25), when they died in a road accident on November 1. The car in which they were travelling reportedly tried to swerve in a bid to avoid hitting a motorist on the road. The incident took place around 1.30 pm near the Holiday Inn hotel at Chakkaraparambu. Police said that the car was speeding, which is probably why the driver had to swerve to avoid the motorist and as a result crashed into a tree. Two other men who were in the car were also grievously injured and one of them lost his life on Sunday, November 7. The police told The New Indian Express that the Ford Figo car that the four were travelling in hit the silencer of the two-wheeler before it crashed into a tree on the left side of the road. Those who were travelling in the cars behind the Figo called the police and after a 30-minute effort, the four people were brought out of the mangled car.

