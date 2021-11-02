Anjana Shajan was rushing home to be with mother before death in car crash: Cops

Miss Kerala 2019 Ansi Kabeer and runner-up Anjana Shajan were killed after their car crashed into a tree, and police have indicated that the car may have been overspeeding.

news Accident

The car that Miss Kerala 2019 Ansi Kabeer and Miss Kerala 2019 runner-up Anjana Shajan were travelling in was probably over-speeding, and the person driving the car may have dozed off at the wheel, police investigating the fatal car accident have said, according to a preliminary probe. According to reports, Anjana Shajan was rushing home from a film location in Kochi to be with her mother, who was alone at home. Manorama reports that Anjanaâ€™s father was at work at Aluva and her brother was in Kochi, and so Anjana said that she had to return home that day itself, as her mother was alone at home.

The fatal incident took place near Holiday Inn hotel in Chakkaraparambu early on Monday, around 1.30 am. The car is believed to have swerved away in order to avoid hitting an oncoming two-wheeler, when the driver of the car lost control, causing it to smash into a tree. While Anjana and Ansi succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, two men who were also in the car were seriously injured and have been admitted to the Ernakulam Medical Centre (EMC), Palarivattom. The car had grazed the incoming two-wheeler, and the two riders travelling on it miraculously escaped with minor bruises.

The police told The New Indian Express that the Ford Figo car that the four were travelling in hit the silencer of the two-wheeler before it crashed into a tree on the left side of the road. Those who were travelling in the cars behind the Figo called the police and after a 30-minute effort, the four people were brought out of the mangled car.

Ansi hailed from Alamcode in Thiruvananthapuram district and Anjana was from Thrissur. Ansi had just won the Miss South India 2021 title in August this year. Ansi was the youngest among the 14 contestants from the five South Indian states in the beauty pageant organised by Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd in August. She started her modelling career in 2018 and started getting noticed after winning the Miss Kerala title in 2019.