Annamalai releases Rafale watch bill, more questions emerge

Annamalai said he bought the watch from a man named Cheralathan. He furnished a set of documents to back his claims. But this has led to more questions.

news Politics

In an attempt to end the speculation and questions surrounding the Bell & Ross special edition Rafale watch used by him, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Friday, April 14, released a copy of a bill to prove that he indeed purchased the watch from a Coimbatore-based friend on May 27, 2021. Annamalai revealed the bill at an event organised by the state BJP to release the ‘DMK Files’, a set of allegations against the ruling party that included assets and businesses owned by many DMK leaders. However, instead of putting an end to the controversy, as the BJP leader may have wanted, the incomplete nature of the receipts have only led to more questions.

Speaking at the event, Annamalai said he bought the special edition watch from a man named Cheralathan Ramakrishnan. “Dassault Aviation makes Rafale watches in collaboration with Bell and Ross. Of the 500 total watches produced, only two were sold in India. One was sold in Mumbai – a senior executive at an MNC owns it. I know because we tracked who else wears this watch in India due to the controversies. I bought this watch on 27th May, 2021. In March 2021, the original owner of this watch was Cheralathan Ramakrishnan, the bill is under his name. I contacted him once I got to know that the watch was available. With cooperation from Zimson, Cheralathan Ramakrishnan agreed to sell me the watch as it is not available anywhere else,” he added.

The ‘delivery challan’ and ‘receipt’ for the purchase of the Rafale watch were uploaded on the newly launched enmannenmakkal.com website. The ‘delivery challan’ dated March 21, 2021 was issued in the name of Cheralathan by a watch dealer named Zimson Times Private Limited, located at Race Course in Coimbatore. The contact details and GST numbers were redacted in the document released by Annamalai. The total value of the Bell & Ross Rafale watch is Rs 4,50,000.

The watch that Cheralathan bought for Rs 4.5 lakhs was sold two months later to Annamalai for Rs 3 lakhs. The ‘delivery challan’ is supported by yet another document, a blank sheet of paper that says ‘Receipt’ with a revenue stamp on it, signed by Cheralathan Ramakrishnan. “Received cash of Rupees 3,00,000.00 (Three lakh) only from Mr Annamalai Kuppusamy (PAN AJEPA1584G) towards the sale of my Bell & Ross Wrist watch vide model number BR0394-RAFALE-CE-N and Serial Number BR0394DAR147.1 dated 27/05/2021,” reads the document.

Speaking to TNM, the manager of Zimson Times, Coimbatore confirmed that after a customer had ordered the watch, it was procured and handed over to him. “We are Bell & Ross official retailers, so we ordered and got him this watch,” the manager added.

Annamalai also released details of four of his bank accounts. However, it is still not clear how the payment was made to Cheralathan Ramakrishnan for the purchase of the watch. The bank statements do not reflect any withdrawal of Rs 3 lakh or a payment worth Rs 3 lakh.

Just hours after the bill was uploaded, the DMK pointed out a discrepancy in the documents. Taking to Twitter, DMK’s student wing leader and spokesperson Rajiv Gandhi pointed out a glaring mismatch in the serial number of the Zimson Times ‘delivery challan’ and the receipt produced by Annamalai. “The Zimson Times delivery challan specifies the Bell & Ross wrist watch model number as BR0394-RAFALE-CE and serial number of as ‘BR0394EBL147’ and the receipt produced by Annamalai mentions “Bell and Ross Wrist watch vide model number BR0394-RAFALE-CE-N and Serial Number BR0394DAR147.1.”

The controversy erupted last December after Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity & Prohibition and Excise Senthil Balaji questioned Annamalai about the expensive collector’s edition of the Rafale watch from French watchmaker Bell & Ross. The Minister asked how Annamalai “who claims to have only four goats as his sole property was able to purchase an expensive watch,” and demanded that the BJP leader furnish the receipt for the watch.

Responding to the DMK Minister, Annamalai said he is wearing the watch for the sake of the country and because he is a nationalist, referring to the Rafale fighter aircrafts – also made by Dassault – purchased by the BJP-led Union government. “The watch I’m wearing was made when India ordered aircraft from Rafale. It is made of parts from the aircraft … I did not get an opportunity to fly the Rafale aircraft, so as a nationalist I’m wearing the watch,” the BJP president said.