Annamalai releases another audio clip purportedly of DMK’s PTR

In the 57-second audio clip, the person can be heard saying that he appreciates the BJP as it separates the party and government, while that is not the case in the DMK.

news Politics

A second audio clip, purportedly of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has been leaked, this time by Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai. Another clip was previously posted by YouTuber Savukku Shankar. In the second clip, a voice that allegedly belongs to PTR can be heard lamenting about the way Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) works.

Releasing the audio, Annamalai said on Twitter, “Listen to the DMK ecosystem crumbling from within. The 2nd tape of TN State FM Thiru @ptrmadurai. Special Thanks to TN FM for drawing a proper distinction between DMK & BJP! #DMKFiles”. In the 57-second audio clip, the person can be heard saying that he appreciates the BJP as it separates the party and government, while that is not the case in the DMK.

While the first clip made a reference to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin and his son-in-law V Sabareesan alleging they amassed Rs 30,000 crores, the second clip has the person saying that the ‘spoils’ of the government were taken by the party. The person adds, “The party which is the CM’s son and son-in-law…”.

PTR had reacted to the first audio clip and called it malicious and fabricated. He had also said that using available technology more fabricated clips of his would emerge. In his statement, PTR said, “I am forced to react at this juncture because one social media post has now been re- broadcast to lamentable proportions: it has been repeated and amplified by unscrupulous political players, and I'm distressed to find that traditional media, the fourth pillar of democracy, are disseminating such fabricated, malicious third-hand information (an article, about the comments of someone, about the alleged audio, about an alleged conversation with an unknown person).”

The BJP meanwhile met the Governor and has also demanded a probe into the authenticity of the audio.