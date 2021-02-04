Anna University to start classes for engineering, tech and architecture courses

Tamil Nadu’s Anna university has issued a circular announcing the commencement of classes for Engineering, Technology and Architecture. The classes will be commencing in two phases. In the first phase for the BE, BTech, B.Arch, M.Arch courses the classes will commence from February 8. In the second phase, classes for the ME, Mtech, MBA, MCA, MSc will commence on March 8.

The notice issued by the University reads, “As per the directions of the Vice Chancellor, the classes for all UG and PG students belonging to Engineering, Technology and Architecture of Anna university will resume on 08.02.21.”

The circular also mentions about the accommodation that will now be permitted in the hostels.

“Accommodation at hostels shall also be permitted on the respective dates, thereby following the instructions issued by Government of Tamil Nadu for COVID-19”, reads the circular.

The circular also directs the concerned authorities to “Adhere scrupulously to the instructions and guidelines issued by Government of Tamil Nadu as stipulated in the G.O by following the standard operating procedures for COVID-19.”

On December 7, classes had commenced for final year undergraduate students across all streams. The Tamil Nadu government has issued a set of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) guidelines for institutions.

According to the SOP, not more than half of the total students can be present on the campus at any given point of time. The directive had also mentioned that those who want to attend online classes from the safety of their home. The SOP had said, “If some students opt not to attend classes and prefer to study online while staying at home, Institutions are to provide online study material and access to e-resources to such students for teaching-learning.”

Compulsorily, all students and faculty will have to wear face masks and screening at both entry and exit point will have to be made available. Regular sanitisation will also have to be carried out.

