Anna University decides to conduct arrear exams online, registration open till Dec 10

The decision comes after Madras High Court restrained Universities from declaring the marks of the students without conducting the exams.

The Anna University has decided to conduct arrear exams for its students along with semester exams by going against an earlier decision to declare all students as having passed the examination. The University has also opened a window for registration for the upcoming arrear examinations and has mentioned that the last date of registration is December 10.

The Anna University's decision to conduct arrear exams comes following an order by the Madras High Court. The Madras High Court after hearing a batch of petitions challenging a Tamil Nadu government order had restrained universities from declaring that all students who have arrears will be automatic passed.

According to reports, Anna University will be conducting the arrear exams online while the remaining universities are yet to decide on conducting the exams.

The University has decided to conduct the exams for one hour online with the government's nod.

On August 26, Tamil Nadu government released a GO announcing that all the students expect final year students who paid fees for arrear examinations will be declared as all pass. Following the order, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) opposed the move since students will be promoted without any proper evaluation.

The former Anna University Vice Chancellor E Balagurusamy immediate moved court challenging the cancellation of exams.

The Tamil Nadu government in the Madras High Court argued that the arrear exams were cancelled to avoid discrimination among students. However, the University Grants Commission (UGC) also expressed opposition to such a step.

After hearing the arguments, the Madras High Court restrained Tamil Nadu universities from declaring exam results of students without conducting exams. The case was heard by division bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha who passed the interim order and adjourned the case for further hearing to January 11.

On December 3, Anna University informed the students with arrears to register for arrear exams in November-December sessions.