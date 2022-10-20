Anirudh gears up for concert tour starting with Chennai, to be live streamed

Hotstar subscribers will be able to watch a live stream on October 21.

Flix Anirudh Live Concert

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most sought-after music directors in Kollywood at the moment. The young composer did the tracks for 2022’s biggest releases like Beast and Vikram. And now Chennai will be treated to an in-person concert on Friday, October 21. This is to be his first ever such concert in India, so fan excitement appears to be running high on social media.

Anirudh is doing a two-city tour titled Once Upon A Time—a reference to the hit song from Vikram. On November 12, the music director will perform at Coimbatore. The Chennai concert is set to take place at Nithya Kalyana Perumal Temple Grounds on East Coast Road, while the Coimbatore concert will take place at Codissia Ground.

If the ticket prices, starting at 1,000 rupees (sold out in Chennai) and climbing to 50,000 rupees, are understandably too steep for fans, worry not. The concert will be livestreamed on Disney + Hotstar from 8pm, October 21 and is being advertised as ‘Rockstar on Hotstar’. Given the tie-up with Disney + Hotstar, those who buy tickets are also being offered varying subscription plans to the OTT platform.

The concert also marks 10 years of Anirudh in the industry. Starting with ‘Why this Kolaveri Di’ from Shruti Haasan-Dhanush starrer Moonu, a song that went ‘viral’ across the country, even before the term became a part of our every-day lingo. He seems to be keeping up his capacity for viral songs judging by how ‘Jolly o Gymkhana’ and ‘Arabic Kuthu’ from Beast and “Pathala Pathala” from Vikram stayed popular for months after their release, and predictably featuring in countless Instagram Reels.

Apart from the music director working on two of 2022’s most anticipated films, he also did the music for Dhanush and Nitya Menon-starrer Thiruchitrambalam, Sivkarthikeyan’s Don and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha.