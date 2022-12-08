A day after she got stuck in the gap between the platform and a train at Duvvada railway station, 20-year-old Sasikala passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, December 8. Sasikala got stuck between the railway platform and the train while getting down from the Guntur-Rayagada Express on Wednesday. According to reports, she suffered bleeding and her urinary bladder was injured as a result of the incident.
A first-year student pursuing MCA (Masters in Computer Application), she was on her way to college and had reached Duvvada from Annavaram. While getting down at the platform, she slipped and got stuck between the platform and the train with her foot getting twisted and trapped in the track. The injured student was seen crying for help even as the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel launched the rescue work.
The station authorities had ordered the train driver not to resume the journey while trying to help her out. They broke a part of the platform to pull out the student. The operation lasted for about one-and-half hours.
Video: Andhra student stuck between platform and train rescued
With IANS inputs