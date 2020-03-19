Andhra reports second case of coronavirus, patient hails from Prakasam



Andhra Pradesh has witnessed its second case of COVID-19 as a person in Prakasam District has tested positive for the coronavirus, the state government announced on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the patient had a travel history to London and is said to have reached India on March 15. He went to his home in Prakasam district and later approached the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ongole after showing symptoms of the coronavirus. He was kept in an isolation ward and his samples were sent to the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati, where it tested positive. He is presently undergoing treatment in Ongole.

The first patient was admitted to the Nellore Government General Hospital in the first week of March, after he had recently returned from Italy. The state government had also identified and quarantined five people who came in contact with him, as per protocol. The condition of the man, who had reached Nellore on March 6 from Italy, is stable.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday declared holidays for all educational institutions from Thursday till March 31, as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to review the situation in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary to CM PV Ramesh said the holidays for the educational institutions were declared to strengthen the ongoing measures to prevent and contain COVID-19 in the state.

Unlike Telangana and other states, Andhra Pradesh has not yet announced closure of parks, gyms, clubs or imposed restrictions on marriages and other functions.

As per the bulletin issued on Thursday, the Health Department said that out of 109 samples tested so far, 94 were tested negative while results were awaited for 13 others.

Officials said 22 people were under hospital admissions while 607 were under home isolation. The authorities so far identified 883 people for observation and out of them, 254 completed a 28-day observation period.

The measures taken for controlling coronavirus in the state includes a 24x7 control room (0866-2410978) and 104 help line (Toll free number) for providing health advice on COVID-19. The state government notified the district collectors as district nodal officers for taking measures towards containment and surveillance of COVID-19 in their respective districts.

