COVID-19: Andhra announces closure of all educational institutions

The state has seen one positive case of coronavirus so far, in Nellore town.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday announced the closure of all educational institutions, as part of its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The announcement comes days after neighbouring states like Karnataka and Telangana ordered schools and various commercial establishments to shut down in order to enforce social distancing protocol to prevent the disease from spreading.

PV Ramesh, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who made the announcement on Twitter, wrote, “To strengthen ongoing measures to prevent and contain COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, the government has decided to close all educational institutions with immediate effect. Strong advice to every person to act responsibly and contribute to the mitigation of the pandemic.”

One case of coronavirus has been detected in the state so far, when a student who had returned from Italy to Nellore on March 6, tested positive on March 12. As on Tuesday, the state had tested a total of 102 samples. While 90 had tested negative, results are awaited for 11 samples. As part of the screening and surveillance process, 856 people have been identified for observation, of which 250 people have completed the 28-day observation period. 586 people are under ‘home isolation’, while 20 people were admitted in a hospital as on Wednesday morning.

On Sunday, the State Election Commission (SEC) had announced that the local body elections, which was scheduled to begin on March 21, would be postponed by six weeks, as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19. The SEC had stated that several people would travel from parts of Telangana for voting, and the long queues and use of paper ballots would increase the chance of physical contact. This was the first major step taken in the state to enforce social distancing.

However, the state government had objected to the decision and insisted on holding elections. Alleging that the SEC was being influenced by the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Chief Minister Jagan stated that the state had control over the COVID-19 situation for at least three to four weeks. The CM ended up receiving severe flak for trivialising the coronavirus outbreak, and for not taking sufficient measures.

The Andhra government had complained to the Governor over the SEC’s decision and even moved the Supreme Court over the matter. However, the court upheld the SEC’s decision to postpone elections, on Wednesday.