Andhra reports 10,093 new COVID-19 cases, four districts see over 1,000 cases

East Godavari continues to be a hotspot and reported 1,676 new cases as on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh reported a staggering 10,093 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with at least four districts crossing the mark of 1,000 new positive cases in a single day. The stateâ€™s tally of active cases is 63,771 against a total of 1,20,390 as of 8 am on Thursday. The state has also seen 65 more COVID-19 related deaths in a 24-hour period ending on Tuesday, bringing the total fatalities to 1,213. So far, 55,406 patients in the state have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

East Godavari continues to be a hotspot and reported 1,676 new cases in the latest bulletin. It had reported 1,367 cases as of Wednesday morning. Anantapur reported 1,371 new cases, shooting ahead of the districts of Kurnool and Guntur, which reported 1,091 and 1,024 cases respectively.

Visakhapatnam recorded 841 new cases, followed by Chittoor (819), West Godavari (779), Kadapa (734), Nellore (608), Srikakulam (496), Prakasam (242), Krishna (259) and Vizianagaram (53).

The districts of Kurnool and Krishna, which were earlier considered the worst-hit, continue to remain on top in the state as far as the death toll is concerned, at 179 and 157 respectively.

However, the new numbers are suggesting that other districts are also witnessing a surge in deaths. In the 24-hour period, East Godavari recorded 14 deaths, followed by Anantapur (8), Vizianagaram (7), Chittoor (6), Kurnool and Nellore (five each), Krishna and Prakasam (four each), Guntur and Kadapa (three each) and Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari with two deaths in each district. The state has a mortality rate of 1.01%.

So far, East Godavari has reported 148 deaths, followed by Guntur (112), Anantapur (97), Chittoor (95), Visakhapatnam (92) and West Godavari (91). All the remaining districts have reported more than 30 deaths. Kadapa so far has reported 36 deaths while Nellore has reported 37. Srikakulam, which had the least number of cases when the pandemic began, has seen 65 deaths due to COVID-19. While Prakasamâ€™s death toll touched 53 on Thursday, Vizianagaramâ€™s toll touched 51.

In the 24-hour period, 2,784 patients were discharged, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, adding that the state has a 46.02% recovery rate.

Ramping up its testing capacity for COVID-19, the state conducted 70,584 tests in a single day, with which the Tests Per Million (TPM) have increased to 34,083. Andhra Pradesh is much ahead in conducting a higher number of tests while compared to other states in the country. The stateâ€™s positivity rate is 6.61% while neighbouring Telangana has a 15.07% positivity rate.



