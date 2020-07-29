‘Baahubali’ director SS Rajamouli and family members test positive for coronavirus

The director conveyed the information through his official Twitter handle.

Tollywood director SS Rajamouli is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. The director, best-known for Baahubali franchise, said that his family members have also been confirmed to have COVID-19. In a tweet from his official handle, SS Rajamouli said that he and his family had tested ‘mild COVID positive’ on Wednesday.

“My family members and I developed a slight fever a few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors,” he tweeted. He also added that the family is feeling better without any symptoms and that they would donate plasma once they recover from the disease.

My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. July 29, 2020

“All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions...

Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma…,” he added.

Rajamouli's upcoming film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR), was slated to be released on January 8, 2021. The film stars Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris among others.

In the film, actors Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR play the roles of two characters based on Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem respectively. It is touted to be a fictional drama set in a pre-Independence era.

Rajamouli recently announced that following the completion of Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, he would be working with superstar Mahesh Babu. The film will go on floors in 2022, and will be produced by KL Narayana.

At the time, actor Mahesh Babu confirmed the news and tweeted, "4 all u people there's sum really good news:) looks like Rajamouli n Me r finally working together:)FINALLY :) (sic)."

As of 8 pm on Tuesday, Telangana has reported a total of 58,906 cases of COVID-19. Out of this 14,663 are active after 43,751 people have recovered and 492 people have succumbed to the virus. The state has a recovery rate of 64% and a fatality rate of 2.26%.