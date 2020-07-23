Andhra records nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, total tally at 72,711

With 61 COVID-19 deaths reported on Thursday, the total death toll has gone up to 884.

news Coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday registered 7,998 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active patients in the state to 34,272. A total of 61 deaths were also recorded in the 24-hour period ending at 9 am on Thursday, taking the stateâ€™s tally to 884.

Yet again, East Godavari district recorded the highest number of cases (1,391), followed by Guntur (1,184) and Anantapur (1,016). The next highest number of cases were seen in Kurnool (904), followed by West Godavari (748), Visakhapatnam (684), Nellore (438), Srikakulam (360), Vizianagaram (277), Prakasam and Chittoor (271 each), Krishna (230) and Kadapa (224).

East Godavari also registered the highest number of deaths reported due to COVID-19 in the 24-hour period ending at 9 am on Thursday, with 14 people in the district succumbing to the disease.

Guntur and Kurnool districts reported seven deaths each, Krishna and Srikakulam districts reported six deaths each, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts reported five deaths each, Chittoor, West Godavari and Praksam districts reported three deaths each, and Kadapa and Anantapur reported one death in each district.

A total of 58,052 samples were tested in the 24-hour period, of which 7,998 samples tested positive for the coronavirus, indicating a positivity rate of 13.77%.

In the same time period, a total of 5,428 people recovered from the disease, the state government said. This takes the total number of recovered patients in Andhra Pradesh to 37,555.

A total of 72,711 people have been affected by COVID-19 in the state so far, since the onset of the pandemic. So far, the state has tested a total of 14,93,879 samples.

In the past five days, starting from July 18, zero cases have been reported among people entering Andhra Pradesh from other states or countries.

