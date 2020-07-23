YSRCP spokesperson and MLA from Sattenapalli constituency, Ambati Rambabu announced on Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is under home quarantine.

After receiving several calls from well-wishers, the MLA, expressing his inability to answer the calls, shared a video on his Facebook account to make the announcement.

“I have been tested positive for coronavirus, and since then I have been flooded with calls. I am not in a position to attend all these calls as I am trying to avail treatment at a private hospital. I am very brave, there is no need for anyone to worry about. The result came this morning after the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test. I will try to take treatment and soon I will come back into public life, don’t worry,” Rambabu said.

Rambabu is the third legislature to be infected with SARS CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19 disease. Earlier, MLAs Kilari Rosiah and Annabattuni Siva Kumar had tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, TDP, the opposition party has taken up a week-long agitation against the Jagan-led government alleging its ‘failure’ to contain the spread of COVID-19. The protest will commence on Wednesday and will conclude on July 27.

As part of the campaign, the YSRCP leaders would protest across the state to highlight the alleged failure of the government to tackle COVID-19. The TDP also demanded the government to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh each to the kin of the frontline workers such as healthcare workers, sanitation staff and others engaged in handling the crisis. They also demanded the government to provide Rs 5000 financial assistance to each poor family that has lost their livelihood due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll with 65 persons succumbing to the disease. The total death toll in the state stands at 823. The state also reported 6,045 new cases, taking the overall total to 64,713.