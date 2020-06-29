Andhra records 793 new COVID-19 patients, Srikakulam reports no new case in 2 days

Compared to Sundayâ€™s count of 813 positive patients, 793 people tested positive during tests conducted in a 24-hour period ending at 9 am on Monday.

In a slight relief, Andhra Pradesh saw a small dip in its COVID-19 tally on Monday morning. Compared to Sundayâ€™s count of 813 positive patients, the state nodal officer reported that 793 people tested positive during tests conducted in a 24-hour period ending at 9 am on Monday.

The overall tally of coronavirus cases in the state reached 13,891 out of which 7,479 patients are presently undergoing treatment. With 302 persons discharged after recovery on Monday, the total number of recovered persons in the state is 6,232.

As in the preceding 24 hours, on Monday too 12 of the 13 districts reported fresh cases. Srikakulam district was the only district that did not report any new cases during the past 48 hours.

On Monday, West Godavari reported the highest number of 113 cases followed by Guntur with 98, and Anantapur with 96 cases. Other districts that reported high incidence of COVID-19 include Kurnool with 86 cases and East Godavari with 72 cases.

While Sundayâ€™s total of 813 was the highest single-day count of COVID-19 cases reported so far, the previous single-day high of 796 was reported a day earlier. Monday also saw a record 30,216 samples tested for the virus. Till date, the state has conducted tests on 8,72,076 samples.

Andhra Pradesh ranks behind Maharashtra which has done 9,26,934 tests and Tamil Nadu, which leads with 11,10,402 tests conducted till date in the country, according to data released by the state Health Department.

The death toll on Monday also dipped marginally, with 11 persons succumbing to the virus. The stateâ€™s death toll now stands at 180. On Monday, Kurnool district reported the maximum of five deaths, followed by two each from Krishna and Nellore districts, and one each from Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts.

Monday saw a surge in COVID-19 cases detected among people returning from other states. Compared to 50 cases on Sunday, as many as 81 new cases were detected in this category on Monday. The bulk of 40 positive cases were Maharashtra returnees. Similarly, 21 of the positive patients were returnees from Telangana and 15 were from Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, two cases from Karnataka and one each from Odisha and Delhi were also reported in the 24-hour period.

As of Monday, 1,946 persons have tested positive for coronavirus among people who returned from other states. The active cases tally among returnees is 798, with 1,148 people having recovered till date.

On a positive note, only six new cases were reported from overseas returnees. While four were detected among returnees from Kuwait, one case each from Qatar and Saudi Arabia were also reported on Monday. The cumulative tally of COVID-19 patients in the foreign returnees category has climbed to 391, out of which 97 persons have been discharged after recovery.

IANS inputs