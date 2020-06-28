Two Andhra IAS officers, including one working in CMâ€™s office, get COVID-19

On Saturday, the state reported its highest ever single-day tally of 796 cases in a 24-hour period.

A woman IAS officer in Andhra Pradesh tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, making her the second senior bureaucrat in the state to get infected by COVID-19.

She is, however, asymptomatic and currently under home quarantine, official sources said.

An IAS officer in the Chief Minister's Office too had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier on Saturday and is now in home quarantine.

With every passing day, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Andhra Pradesh. On Saturday, the state reported its highest ever single-day tally of 796 cases in a 24-hour period.

The update, which includes returnees from other states and overseas, takes the overall tally of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh to 12,285. The tally of recovered persons now stands at 5,480 while 6,648 persons are currently undergoing treatment for the infection.

The state nodal officer reported that 24,458 samples were tested for the virus during a 24-hour period, ending 9 am on Saturday. Till date, the state has tested 8,16,082 samples. On Saturday, 263 persons recovered and were discharged from hospitals in the state.

With 11 persons from different districts succumbing to the disease, the death toll in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 157. Four deaths each were reported from Kurnool and Krishna districts, while one death each was reported from East Godavari, West Godavari and Vizianagaram districts.

Of the 13 districts in the state, 12 districts reported fresh cases during the preceding 24 hours. Anantapur district reported the highest tally of 161 cases. East Godavari with 109, and Chittoor with 84 cases followed in the tally list. Other districts include Guntur with 71 cases and Kurnool with 69 cases.

Saturday saw a substantial increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among people returning from other states. Compared to 34 cases on Friday, as many as 51 new cases were detected in this category on Saturday. The majority of cases belonged to Tamil Nadu returnees with 22 positive cases, while 13 of the positive samples belonged to returnees from Telangana and 7 cases from Maharashtra.

In addition, three cases from Karnataka, two cases from Delhi and one case each from Gujarat, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana were also detected.

As of Saturday, the overall tally of COVID-19 positive persons who returned from other states stands at 1,815. Of this, the active cases tally is 704, while 1,111 persons have recovered.

