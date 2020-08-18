Andhra Pradesh reduces intermediate syllabus by 30%: Details

The academic year is set to begin from September 5.

Coronavirus Education

Andhra Pradesh state intermediate students, classes equivalent to 11th and 12th standard, would not be studying a few interesting topics such as evolution, parts of atomic structure, human rights, displacing indigenous people, nationalism, role of women in national movement and others, thanks to the pandemic which has resulted in the loss of academic days.

The Andhra government has reduced the intermediate syllabus by 30% for the academic year 2021-22 and has deleted some of these chapters from both the science and arts backgrounds for both first and second year students.

The decision was taken in order to compensate for the academic year that was lost so far. Usually a regular academic year would begin from June 12, however due to the existing situation, the academic year has been delayed for more than two months now.

And as it's difficult to finish the whole syllabus in the remaining time, about 30 percent of the syllabus has been removed from all the subjects by the education ministry. In every chapter, a few topics were removed by experts to reduce the burden on students and the faculty.

Some other chapters that are deleted in the arts stream are those relating to Indian Constitution, Sufism, advent of European companies in India and the conflict, decline of the Harappan civilization, ashrama system, caste system, social and class differences, Turkish invasion and others.

Whereas in the science stream, some of the topics that are deleted include, General principles of Metallurgy, electrical and magnetic properties, corrosion, catalysis, functions, reproduction in plants, tissues, mineral nutrition, periplaneta America (Cockroach), ecosystem and their components, the skeleton and others.

The academic year is all set to begin from September 5, as earlier announced by the government and the number of working days are expected to be 175 days, as per the reports.

Meanwhile, some of the private colleges have already begun online classes for second year students.

So far, Andhra has 2,96,609 positive cases of coronavirus, of which 84,777 are active patients. Meanwhile, 2,09,100 have been recovered after getting treated from various COVID-19 care facilities in the state and 2,732 have lost their lives.

