Andhra CM Jagan lays foundation stone for JNTU campus in Narasaraopet

Jagan said that his intent to develop the Palnadu region is now coming true with the laying of the foundation stone.

news Education

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday virtually laid the foundation stone for a permanent campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Narasaraopet in Guntur district. On the occasion, Jagan said that his intent to develop the Palnadu region is now coming true with the laying of the foundation stone and expressed hope that it would benefit all sections of students.

“Development of a backward region is our priority. We have sanctioned Rs 80 crore now and will release Rs 40 crore next year,” Jagan said.

He added, "We have given orders to fill up 1,100 vacancies. We will complete the works on a war-footing, including the labs. The JNTU complex comprises administrative, academic and hostel blocks."

The JNTU in the district was started in 2016 and the first ever batch of students are now in their final year. However, they did not have a permanent building, for which the foundation stone has now been laid. The institution is currently functioning out of a temporary building. The JNTU Narasaraopet campus is overseen by the JNTU in Kakinada.

During the event, Jagan also hit out at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), saying that it failed to focus on public institutions and infrastructure. “The previous TDP government did not even think about constructing the college campus. Its focus was always on constructing private colleges and labs. Our government is determined to change all that," he said.

Palnadu is known for its bitter faction politics, owing to certain social and historical reasons and Jagan hoped that JNTU-N would help in the development of the region.

Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy thanked the CM for the progress in the project. He said that the previous government had bided it's time without taking up any work and funds were released only now.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy, Adimulapu Suresh and other concerned officials were present on the occasion which took place at the Chief Minister’s camp office at Tadepalligudem.