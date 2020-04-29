Andhra Minister violates lockdown, holds public meeting to sing praises of CM Jagan

The meeting was attended by several party members and physical distancing was not maintained on stage.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The country is under a lockdown to combat the COVID-19 lockdown and while public gatherings are banned, in blatant disregard of physical distancing, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muttamsetti (Avanthi) Srinivas held a public meeting with party cadres on Tuesday. The meeting was organised to publicise the welfare schemes of the YSRCP government.

The public meeting was held even as the state has recorded more than 1,300 COVID-19 cases. As per the Government Order dated March 23, gatherings of more than four people are not to be allowed at any public place. However, the meeting held in Vemulavalasa, Anandapuram mandal, Visakhapatnam district, was attended by several people.

While the participants had maintained physical distance and sat on the chairs designated to them, which were placed a few meters apart, the Minister was surrounded by people and physical distancing was not maintained. The party functionaries on the dais too were sitting close to each other, clearly in violation of the norms.

In the meeting, the Miniser heaped praises on the welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The meeting was held to publicize the deeds of the Chief Minister and the welfare schemes introduced by the YSRCP government.

Confirming the incident, Anandapuram Circle Inspector Ravi told TNM, “The Minister did come to Anandapuram, but we weren’t aware of the event. We weren’t on the escort duties due to the COVID-19 crisis. We were on patrolling duty to ensure lockdown in our jurisdiction.”

As of Wednesday morning, Visakhapatnam district has recorded 23 cases, including one new case. While 19 of the patients recovered, four of them are availing treatment. As per the morning medical bulletin, the state recorded 74 new cases on Wednesday.

This is not the first time that the YSRCP leaders were seen violating the lockdown or throwing physical distancing norms to the wind.

In two earlier instances, Sullurpeta MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah and Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy held carnival-like tractor rallies carrying essentials which were to be distributed to the poor. The spectacle which had the donors' pictures on the flexes, was widely criticized. However, authorities justified these actions, claiming that physical distancing was followed.

Read:

India is on lockdown to fight COVID-19 but tractor rallies by YSRCP go on in AP

Andhra govt sets up panel to audit COVID-19 deaths

Andhra SSC exams for class 10 to be held two weeks after lockdown is lifted