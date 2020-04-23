India is on lockdown to fight COVID-19 but tractor rallies by YSRCP go on in AP

The tractors are seen displaying large banners with text that reads ‘Jagananna Kanuka’ (Jagan anna’s gift).

Yet another YSRCP leader has come under criticism for continuing with publicity and popularity exercises in the middle of the lockdown. Videos of tractor processions organised by Sullurpeta MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah on Wednesday, to distribute essential commodities to poor families in his constituency, show gatherings of people in close proximity with each other.

A procession of more than 30 tractors was flagged off by Rajya Sabha MP from YSRCP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy at Sullurpeta town in Nellore district on Wednesday. Visuals show the rally being inaugurated by the MP amid a group of people. The tractors are seen displaying large banners with text that reads ‘Jagananna Kanuka’ (Jagan anna’s gift), with images of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy as well as local party leaders.

Here's a video for more clarity pic.twitter.com/PxGOv8FZm3 — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) April 23, 2020

A similar rally was also held at Naidupeta town of Sullurpeta constituency two days earlier, also organised by Sullurpeta MLA. This earlier rally was flagged off by state Minister for Water Resources Anil Kumar Yadav, who is MLA from Nellore City.

Sullurpeta police insist that in both instances, the tractors were only used to transport the groceries, and were distributed to poor families in 6 mandals of the constituency through village volunteers, while maintaining social distance and taking safety precautions.

“A small gathering was conducted at a community hall on Wednesday, to discuss the work being done and to spread awareness about COVID-19. No large crowds were involved,” a Sullurpeta police official said. This despite visuals showing crowds of people near the tractors.