Andhra man engulfed in flames after stunt goes wrong

The man, 30-year-old Santhosh, was moved to the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam city and is now out of danger, police said.

news Accident

A man’s attempt to perform a dangerous fire breathing stunt went horribly wrong in Visakhapatnam, with his body catching on fire, shocking onlookers. Thirty-year-old Santhosh tried to perform the stunt for the first time, after watching experienced performers doing it on a street in Yelamanchili town of Andhra’s Visakhapatnam district on Monday, November 8. Street performances were going as part of Nagula Chavithi celebrations in the town. The incident came to light on November 10, when a startling video of the incident surfaced.

Yelamanchili Town Sub-Inspector Neelakantha Rao said that fire breathing is a stunt regularly performed at festivals there, and those who are familiar with the practice pour kerosene into their mouths and blow fire into the air to make huge flames. “On Monday, November 8, during Nagula Chavithi festivities in the town, a few performers were doing the stunt. Seeing them, Santhosh wanted to try it out as well,”said SI Neelakantha Rao. However, when he tried to carry it out, the kerosene spilled onto his body, leading the fire to spread to the rest of his body.

He was moved to the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam city, and is now out of danger, police said.

Warning: Graphic visuals

Freak accident caught on camera in Visakhapatnam. 30-year-old Santosh suffered burn injuries after he tried to perform a stunt he had seen earlier. He is now under treatment in KGH hospital. #AndhraPradesh



Trigger warning- Graphic visuals pic.twitter.com/EqQsGYg0SJ — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) November 10, 2021

Recently, in Kottakuppam village near Puducherry, a man and his seven-year-old son were charred to death after the firecrackers that they were transporting on their scooter burst into flames. Two others who were in the vicinity were also seriously injured, police said. Kalainesan (32) and his son Pradeesh (7) reportedly purchased two gunny bags of firecrackers and were riding towards Puducherry when they burst, killing them on the spot.

In another incident in Hyderabad’s old city area, two men died in a firecracker explosion. Police said that according to others residing in the same place, they had been bursting crackers when there was a sudden, big noise. Two men, Vishnu (25) and Jagannath (30), lost their lives while another person named Virender, who was injured, was admitted to the hospital.