Andhra, Karnataka recorded third highest number of deaths due to rabies in 2022

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Satya Pal Singh Baghel tabled a report in the Lok Sabha in response to a question by Kerala MP Dean Kuriakose.

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka recorded the third highest number of fatalities due to rabies infection in the country in 2022. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Satya Pal Singh Baghel tabled a report in the Lok Sabha on Friday, July 21, in response to a question by Kerala MP Dean Kuriakose. According to the report, five southern states recorded some of the highest deaths due to rabies. While Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka recorded the third highest number of deaths in India â€“ 29, Kerala recorded the fourth highest â€“ 27, Telangana fifth highest â€“ 21, and Tamil Nadu sixth â€“ 20.

Dean Kuriakose had asked the ministry to provide details of the fatalities due to rabies infection caused by dog bite along with the state and Union Territory wise data; the steps taken and proposed to be taken to improve the availability of anti-rabies vaccines and medicines in government hospitals in Kerala; steps taken and proposed to be taken to control and curb stray dogs in Kerala; and if the government is likely to empower the local self-government to cull stray dogs as a means to reduce dog bites.

With regard to Kerala, Minister Baghel in his reply said that the stock of vaccines and immunoglobulins available in the state is being monitored on a daily basis at district and state levels, and that they can be mobilised from the neighbouring states if necessary. Outlining the several steps taken by the Kerala government to control stray dogs, the Minister said that culling of stray dogs as a means to control dog attacks are not allowed as per existing rules.

The Minister also provided the state/UT-wise data of fatalities due to rabies infection in the year 2022. Delhi tops the country with 48 rabies fatalities, followed by West Bengal (38). Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra recorded 29 deaths each, followed by Kerala (27), and Bihar and Telangana (21 each). Tamil Nadu recorded the sixth highest deaths (20) while Assam recorded 12. The other states and UTs recorded less than 10 deaths.

