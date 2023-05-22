Telangana: 14, including children injured after stray dog goes on biting spree

In a similar incident, an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Telangana on May 19.

In a shocking incident, a stray dog launched an attack on 14 individuals, including children , in Anepur village located in the Maripeda mandal of Telangana’s Mahabubabad on Sunday, May 21. The victims were immediately transported to the Mahabubabad government hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, four of them are currently in critical condition, while the rest have been released after receiving the necessary rabies vaccinations.

Children and senior citizens were among those bitten by the stray dog. The incident has led to the villagers refraining from allowing their children to venture outside their homes. The villagers tried to contact the elected representative of the gram panchayat for help, but they haven't received any response yet. Speaking to the media, a victim who survived the attack told the media, “The dog attacked kids and cattle. Elders were also attacked when they tried to drive away the dog.”

The medical official told the media that all the injured are safe. “Fourteen people were injured in the stray dog attack. Four of them have been admitted and soon will be discharged.”

In another incident resembling the previous one, an eight-year-old boy was fatally attacked by stray dogs in Telangana on May 19. The incident took place near Kazipet railway quarters in Hanamkonda district. The pack of stray dogs launched an assault on the boy while he was sleeping alone under a tree, resulting in his immediate death.

Similarly, in February, another heart-wrenching event occurred in Hyderabad where a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on February 19. The incident took place at a car servicing centre where the boy's father worked as a watchman. In March too, a five-year-old boy from Khammam district lost his life to rabies. He had been bitten by stray dogs and subsequently developed symptoms of the disease.