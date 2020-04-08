Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone begins manufacturing COVID-19 test kits

Manufacture of ventilators is set to begin later this month, and the equipment will be supplied to other states as well.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (APMZ) in Visakhapatnam has started manufacturing COVID-19 test kits, which were launched on Wednesday. The four-year-old state-government enterprise for manufacturing medical equipment, will also start making ventilators later this month.

An official release from Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce), said that AMTZ has received approval for manufacturing the rapid testing kits from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and has been granted exemption from manufacturing approvals for ventilators by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), due to the pandemic.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy told the media that AMTZ has started manufacturing 2000 test kits per day. With this, AMTZ will be able to supply kits not just to Andhra Pradesh but to other states as well, he said, adding that the manufacturing set-up was established in 35 days.

Starting from April 15, the facility will also begin production of ventilators, with the Centre having placed an order for 3,500 of them. HLL Lifecare Ltd, a government enterprise, will assist in assembly of ventilators.

According to an official release, test kit per day production capacity is expected to increase up to 25,000 with additional equipment. Ventilator production will begin at 3,000 per month, and is expected to increase up to 5,000 units per month from the month of May, the release said.

Six companies have been selected in the first phase of manufacturing.

Each of the test kits can perform up to 20 tests, and will cost Rs 1,200 for the government, Goutham Reddy said.

The state Industries and Commerce Department has announced that it will procure 1,000 test kits, and 10,000 litres of hand sanitiser for distribution by the government.

As of Wednesday evening, India has recorded more than 5,400 cases of COVID-19. While more than 400 people have recovered, around 160 deaths have been recorded due to the disease.