Andhra govt to develop 8 harbours for local fisherfolk: CM Jagan

Fishing harbours will be set up in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore, Guntur, West and East Godavari.

Development

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to create livelihood opportunities for local fisherfolk by constructing eight fishing harbours and a jetty in the state.

At a review meeting here on Thursday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that if adequate facilities are provided, local fishermen need not migrate to other states for livelihood.

Around 4,000 local fishermen stranded in Gujarat, due to COVID-19 lockdown, are expected to return to Andhra Pradesh on Friday. They had left for the state from Gujarat by bus on April 27, following the Chief Minister's intervention.

Estimated to cost about Rs 3,000 crore, the project is expected to be completed within three years. Under the project, a jetty and a fishing harbour will be developed at Srikakulam, while fishing harbours will be set up in Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore, Guntur, West and East Godavari districts.

State Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkatramana took a dig at the previous TDP regime for setting up only three fishing harbours in the state. the YSRCP government's decision would enrich fishermen's lives, the Minister said.

"The previous TDP government had spent only Rs 40 crore for the seaports in Gundayapalem in Prakasam and Antharvedi in East Godavari district. The YSRCP government under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to spend Rs 3,000 crore for 8 fishing harbours and a jetty. This would enhance fishing activity and the income of fishermen", the minister said.

Under the project, major fishing harbours would come up in Badagatlapalem in Srikakulam, Pudimadaka in Vizag, Uppada in East Godavari, Narsapuram in West Godavari, Machilipatnam in Krishna, Nizampatnam in Guntur, Kothapatnam in Prakasam and Juvvaladinne in Nellore district. One jetty would also come up in Manchineellapeta in Srikakulam district.

