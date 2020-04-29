4,056 Andhra fishermen stuck in Gujarat head back home

The fishermen are expected to arrive at their respective districts by May 1.

news Coronavirus

About 4,056 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh stuck in Gujarat due to the nationwide lockdown are expected to arrive back at their home state by May 1 after completing a three-day journey on road. A total of 52 buses manned by personnel from the Gujarat administration departed during the early hours on April 29.

An official from the Andhra Pradesh government working on getting the men back said, “The last bus left Gujarat at 3 am (on April 29). So, considering it could take about 3 days by road, we can expect them to arrive in the state within the next 72 hours.”

A sum of Rs 2,000 will be handed to each of the fishermen upon their arrival, in order to help them cope with the day-to-day expenditure, informed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through a statement to the press. He has also asked state officials to ensure that the entire operation is executed smoothly without any hassles.

Once the men reach their respective districts they will be subjected to quarantine norms and samples tested during the same timeframe before being allowed to go to their respective residences.

The process of helping the stranded fishermen began with the AP CM speaking to the Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani about the facilities being provided to them and the possibility of transporting them to AP on April 23.

The Union Home Ministry in a press statement informed that arrangements have been made for health check-ups once they reach their destinations. The men have also been provided with a sufficient quantity of sanitizers and masks claims the press release.

On April 9, 45-year-old fisherman from Srikakulam, T Jagannathan passed away and on April 22, K Raju a 22-year-old fisherman passed away, both men were reportedly under stress.

The fishermen from Andhra Pradesh, mostly from villages in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts were stranded at Veraval along Gujarat’s coast since the lockdown began. Their boats were docked and thus could not return home. Many of them were confined to their boats with poor sanitation facilities and no wages since the lockdown began. The men were also running short of food supplies and made videos of their plight which caught the attention of state officials in Andhra Pradesh.