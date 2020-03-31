Andhra Governor donates Rs 1 lakh to CM relief fund for COVID-19 relief measures

The state has recorded 23 positive cases of COVID-19 so far, of which two patients have fully recovered.

news Coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday announced donation of his one month's salary to the PM-CARES Fund towards COVID-19 relief measures. Also, he announced a donation of Rs one lakh to the the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy called on the Governor at the Bhavan. The Chief Minister explained the government''s efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus and the relief measures undertaken, particularly for the migrant labourers stuck at the state borders.

The state has recorded 23 positive cases of COVID-19 so far, of which two patients have fully recovered.

He also briefed him about the ongoing lockdown- related measures taken up by the government to mitigate the hardship of people, according to official sources.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Andhra Pradesh since Sunday night, taking the total count to 23, officials said on Monday.

A 49-year-old male from Kakinada and a 72-year-old male from Rajahmundry were the two latest patients to be infected in the state. The health department said the travel details of the two patients were being traced.

Officials said that out of the 23 patients, two have recovered. A 65-year-old male with travel history to Saudi Arabia, who was admitted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam on March 17 and tested positive for COVID-19, responded well to the treatment. The patient tested negative on Sunday and Monday.

Visakhapatnam district accounted for the highest number of positive cases (6), followed by Guntur and Krishna (4 each). Three cases each were reported from East Godavari and Prakasam and one each from Chittoor, Kurnool and Nellore.

The government has issued orders to establish additional sample collection centres in all private medical colleges designated as district COVID hospitals.

Several corporates have come forward to donate to the CMRF, to help the state battle the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, representatives from the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Employees’ Association, Andhra Pradesh Non Gazetted Officers Association and Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Employees Union donated one-day of their combined salaries, amounting to Rs 100 crore, to the CMRF

Besides leaders of the ruling YSRCP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said that he would donate Rs 10 lakh on behalf of his family to the CMRF and also urged others to do the same.

Read:

IAS officers in Andhra to give three days pay to CM relief fund for COVID-19 measures

Volunteer please: AP govt seeks medicos, equipment to fight COVID-19