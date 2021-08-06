Andhra declares class 10 results for 2021, along with grades for the 2020 SSC exam

The state Minister of Education said that many students and parents had asked for results in the forms of grades and not just marks.

The Andhra Pradesh government has released the results for class 10 board exams for the academic year 2020-21. Simultaneously, the marks memo with grades for the previous academic year, 2019-20, have also been released. Students can check the grades for the March 2020 SSC (Secondary School Certificate) public exams, as well as the June 2021 SSC exams, at results.bse.ap.gov.in. The state government had made preparations to conduct the class 10 board exams this year between June 7 and 16, but cancelled them due to the COVID-19 situation.

Announcing the results, state Minister of Education Audimulapu Suresh noted that many jobs, especially in the government sector, take class 10 marks into consideration during recruitment. “Even in Central exams for the postal department, railway department and armed forces, military etc. class 10 marks come into the picture,” he said. Adding that many students and parents had sought results in the form of grades, the Minister mentioned that a high-powered committee under retired IAS officer Chaya Ratan had made certain recommendations for grading, based on which the state government has declared the grades.

For the June 2021 public exams (which were cancelled), the formative assessments conducted throughout the academic year were taken into consideration, with 70% weightage for written tests and 30% weightage for the remaining components. A total of 6,26,981 students were declared to have passed the exam, of which 3,22,945 are boys and 3,04,036 are girls. For students who had registered for the March 2020 SSC public examinations, who were also all declared to have passed last year, the grades were decided by considering both formative and summative assessments, with 50% weightage given to each of them. Subject wise grades as well as overall overall grades have been uploaded online, the Minister said.