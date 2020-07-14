All Class 10 students in Andhra declared pass as state cancels SSC exams

The government said that the decision was taken in â€œorder to protect students and to ensure that no child should fall prey to COVID-19."

news Education

In a major relief to students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to cancel all Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams for Class 10 students and said that they would be promoted to the next grade.

The decision was taken in view of the situation prevailing due to the coronavirus, which made it difficult to conduct examinations in the state. While the ruling YSRCP government took the decision on Monday, it released a formal order on Tuesday notifying the same.

Initially, the government planned to conduct exams from July 10 to July 17 by changing the pattern of the question paper, but with no respite from COVID-19 in sight, it changed its plans.

The Government Order (GO) issued in this regard said that the decision was taken after reviewing the pros and cons for conduction of SSC Public Examinations, 2020.

The GO stated that the decision to cancel the examinations was taken in â€œorder to protect students and to ensure that no child should fall prey to COVID-19."

It further stated, "Government hereby permits the Director of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, to declare all the students, who have registered for SSC Public Examinations, March, 2020, and were issued hall tickets to appear for the examination, as pass without awarding any grade points as a one-time measure."

Over 6.3 lakh students are estimated to be benefited from the governmentâ€™s latest move.

The Commissioner of School Education (CSE) had earlier proposed the cancellation of public exams given the 'difficulties' expressed by district Collectors. While proposing cancellation of exams and dropping the grading system, the CSE suggested 'entrance examinations' for admissions into higher education where Class 10 grades were the criteria, so that 'high achievers' may not forego any opportunities.

Earlier in June, the government of neighbouring Telangana promoted over 5.3 lakh Class 10 students based on their internal assessment marks.