Andhra govt to build over 30 lakh houses for poor by 2024

The Chief Minister also said on Friday that the government would distribute 26.6 lakh house-site pattas by Ugadi festival on March 25.

news Public policy

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh has announced a new populist scheme that will work towards the construction of over 30 lakh houses for weaker sections of society by 2024. Chief Minister Jagan said on Friday that the government would distribute 26.6 lakh house-site pattas by Ugadi festival on March 25..

During his padayatra in the run-up to the 2019 Assembly elections, Jagan assured voters that he would work towards creating housing facilities for poorer people in the state.

According to officials, extension discussion on the number of houses to be constructed for the beneficiaries took place at a review meeting with the chief minister, Housing Minister Ranganatha Raju and other senior officials.

In a statement from the CM’s office, it noted that the houses would come up in 14,097 YSR Jaganna housing colonies across the state.

The chief minister sought details regarding the funds sanctioned in urban and rural areas as part of the centrally-sponsored schemes and the funds that would be sanctioned by the state government for it.

He noted that houses have to be constructed for those who had already been given plots, in addition to beneficiaries who will be given fresh pattas.

The plan will involved constructing 19.3 lakh houses, of the 30 lakh houses, in the limits of municipalities and urban development authorities. The CM has directed officials to ensure there is a proper drainage system, water facilities and electricity in the colonies, and to plant saplings as well.

In addition to the 4,500 engineers in the housing department, the newly recruited 45,000 employees in the village secretariats will be involved in the housing programme as well.

Under this scheme, a bank loan of Rs 25,000 will be given, at the rate of 25 paise interest to meet the exigencies, while the remaining amount will be borne by the state government.