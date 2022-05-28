Anbumani Ramadoss unanimously elected as PMK president

Anbumani Ramadoss, son of PMK founder S Ramadoss, will replace GK Mani, who has been the party president for the last 25 years.

news Politics

Putting speculations to rest, Anbumani Ramadoss has been elected as the chief of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). Anbumani is the son of party founder S Ramadoss. A special general body meeting was held at CPN Palace in Thiruverkadu in Chennai on Saturday, May 28, where Anbumani was unanimously elected as the president. Soon after the announcement was made, party workers and supporters were seen celebrating outside the venue.

Anbumani, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, will replace GK Mani as the president of the PMK. Earlier, on May 24, the party had felicitated GK Mani for completing 25 years as the partyâ€™s president, as he had been elected to the post 12 times since 1998. While it was said that a new post will be created for him after Anbumani assumes the mantle of PMK president, there is ambiguity about GK Maniâ€™s new role in the party.

The PMK was allied with the AIADMK during the 17th Lok Sabha elections and the recent state Assembly elections, during which the AIADMK had implemented the 10.5% Vanniyar quota, which the Supreme Court later struck down. However, in recent months, the party has projected itself as â€˜PMK 2.0â€™, in a bid to revamp and form the government in Tamil Nadu in 2026. Anbumani has said that in the future, the PMK will focus on bringing reservations for â€˜deserving communitiesâ€™.

The party made headlines in recent months after it objected to actor Suriyaâ€™s courtroom drama Jai Bhim, claiming that it portrayed the Vanniyar community in a poor light.

Anbumani served in the Union government from 2004 to 2009, when he was the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister. It was during this period that the National Rural Health Mission was implemented, and the ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) volunteers were brought under this scheme. Anti-tobacco measures and the 108 ambulance services were also put in place during his tenure.