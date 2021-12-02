Anand Deverakonda’s Pushpaka Vimanam to stream on OTT

The movie marks filmmaker Damodara Attada’s directorial debut and also stars Sanvi Megha and Geetha Saayini.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Anand Deverakonda’s hit Telugu film Pushpaka Vimanam is set to release on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Aha. The film will start streaming on December 10. Sharing the announcement, Anand wrote: “Marriage status: It's complicated or should I say- wife missing! Smell something fishyy? Find out why on Dec 10 with #PushpakVimanamOnAHA.” Pushpaka Vimanam released in theatres on November 12 this year.

The story revolves around a math teacher Sundar, whose life takes a horrifying turn when he finds his wife dead. Sundar’s predictable life spirals into chaos. A dark comedy thriller, the film is also a social commentary on arranged marriages, societal pressures, moral policing, and finding love. Pushpaka Vimanam marks filmmaker Damodara Attada’s directorial debut. Like Anand’s previous films, such as Dorasani that released in 2019 and the 2020 film Middle Class Melodies, Pushpaka Vimanam features him as a member from a middle-class family.

Pushpaka Vimanam also stars actors Sanvi Megha and Geetha Saayini in lead roles, while the supporting cast includes actors Sunil, Kireeti and VK Naresh. Bankrolled by Anand's brother, Vijay Devarakonda's home production King of the Hill and Tanga Productions, the film has Hestin Jose Joseph on board as the cinematographer. Ram Miriyala has been roped in as the music composer.

Earlier, actor Vijay Deverakonda unveiled the first-look poster of the film.“Presenting the first look of #PushpakaVimanam! Younger boy continues to find talent and pick interesting stuff.. very happy to be associated with this film as Presenter! A dark comedy, some thrills and lots of laughs coming your way!(sic),” tweeted Vijay Deverakonda, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama Liger on March 1 this year.

Meanwhile, OTT platform Aha announced that a number of other films will start streaming in December. The long list of films includes Krack, Love Story, Most Eligible Bachelor, 11th Hour, Zombie Reddy, aha Bhojanambu, One, Super Deluxe, Alludu Gaaru, Tharagathi Gadhi Daati, The Baker and the Beauty, Maha Ganesha, Parinayam, Cold Case, and Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu.

