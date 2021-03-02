Vijay Deverakonda launches first- look poster of brother Anand’s film ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’

Anand will be essaying the role of a member from a middle-class family, similar to his previous film ‘Middle Class Melodies’.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda unveiled the first- look poster of the upcoming Telugu film Pushpaka Vimanam on Monday. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, in the lead role. Pushpaka Vimanam marks filmmaker Damodar Attada’s debut.

Vijay took to Twitter to share the first- look poster of the movie. “Younger boy continues to find talent and pick interesting stuff.. very happy to be associated with this film as Presenter! A dark comedy, some thrills and lots of laughs coming your way! (sic),” his tweet read.

Presenting the first look of #PushpakaVimanam!



Younger boy continues to find talent and pick interesting stuff.. very happy to be associated with this film as Presenter!



A dark comedy, some thrills and lots of laughs coming your way! pic.twitter.com/PKG72sTCrm — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 1, 2021

He also posted another tweet to wish luck to the makers of the movie. “Congratulations to the entire team, you have now officially taken off.”

Anand too tweeted about the movie and promised that the audience will be signing up for a lot of laughs, drama and thrills.

#PushpakaVimanam has officially taken off. ✈️



Lots of laughs, drama and thrills guaranteed!! https://t.co/8U4ehZwJ2v — Anand Deverakonda (@ananddeverkonda) March 1, 2021

According to reports, the plot will attempt to capture the drama that surrounds middle-class Indian weddings. Anand will be essaying the role of a member from a middle-class family, similar to his previous film. He was seen earlier in movies such as Dorasani which was released in 2019 and the 2020 film Middle Class Melodies.

Pushpaka Vimanam will star actors Sanvi Megha and Geetha Saayini as the female leads. The film also features actors Sunil, Kireeti and VK Naresh in supporting roles. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Deverakonda's home production King of the Hill and Tanga Productions. Hestin Jose Joseph will be handling the cinematography for Pushpaka Vimanam, and it has music by Ram Miriyala.

Meanwhile, Vijay is all set for making his Bollywood debut with Liger, directed by Puri Jagannnadh. He will be seen opposite Ananya Pandey. The film is produced by filmmaker and producer Karan Johar. It is slated for release on September 9.