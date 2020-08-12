Amul dedicates 'The Daggubutterly' cartoon to Rana and Miheeka wedding

The two of them got married on August 8.

Amul, the dairy brand known for its cartoons, has this time dedicated one to the newlyweds, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. Amul has captioned it as â€˜The Daggubutterly weddingâ€™ and called it an internet sensation. The cartoon shows Rana and Miheeka in their wedding mandapam. Rana is featured in a similar look as Bhallaladeva from SS Rajamouliâ€™s Baahubali series and Miheeka is portrayed in her wedding attire. Both are seen feeding buttered bread to each other.

The cartoon was also shared by actor Rana in his Instagram story and he thanked Amul India for the â€˜lovelyâ€™ cartoon. The actor wrote: â€˜This is so lovely! Thank you Amul India.â€™



Rana and Miheeka got married in a low-key wedding ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on August 8 with limited guests and family members. The guest list was small, with some known faces like Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and Allu Arjun in attendance. Others like actors Nani and Lakshmi Manchu watched the wedding virtually through a video link.



Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati, had announced his engagement to Miheeka, who owns an event management and decor company named Dew Drop Design Studio, on May 12 this year.



Rana is the son of Telugu producer Daggubati Suresh Babu and Lakshmi, and is also related to the Akkineni family. Suresh Babu had earlier told TNM that their guest list was limited to under 50 people, and all of them had been tested for the novel coronavirus. All of them had tested negative.



Earlier, the other pre-wedding functions like the â€˜pellikodukuâ€™ function (a ceremony where rituals are performed by the family to prepare the groom for the wedding ceremony), satyanarayana puja, haldi and mehendi ceremonies were also kept low-key and these took place at Rana and Miheekaâ€™s houses over the last 10 days.

