A.M.M.A. to produce Malayalam film with close to 140 actors

The crime thriller, to be directed by Priyadarshan and TK Rajeev Kumar, is a fundraiser project for supporting struggling actors.

Flix Mollywood

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (A.M.M.A.) has announced that it will produce a film which will be directed by Priyadarshan and TK Rajeev Kumar. It will be a fundraiser project to provide financial support to actors who are struggling in the Malayalam film industry due to COVID-19 pandemic. The film will feature an ensemble cast of close to 140 actors, almost all artistes in the association.

The project was launched by superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal together after the inaugural ceremony of A.M.M.A.â€™s new headquarters in Kochi.

Mohanlal, who is also the president of the association, was quoted by Times of India as saying that since it was tough to do a fundraiser show, they have planned to do a film. He has requested all actors to work in it. The film will be a crime thriller, produced for A.M.M.A. by Antony Perumbavoor under his banner Aashirvaad Cinemas.

The pre-production works will commence soon and the shooting of the film will commence later this year. The film is expected to release in 2022. The association is also planning to organise a competition and ask the audience to suggest a title for the film.

The new headquarters of the association built at a cost of Rs 10 crore and it has all the state of art facilities including a 150-seat mini-theatre and exclusive cabins for script discussions. The construction of the headquarters building started in November 2019, 25 years after A.M.M.A. was formed. This building will be the venue for the associationâ€™s meetings except the general body meeting.

In the year 2008, the association produced a film titled Twenty 20 featuring most of the major actors in the industry including Mohanlal and Mammootty. The film was directed by veteran filmmaker Joshiy. The script was written by Uday Krishna and Sibi K Thomas.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Also read: â€˜Acharyaâ€™ to â€˜RRRâ€™: Here are the release dates of 15 Tollywood films coming out in 2021