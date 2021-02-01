â€˜Acharyaâ€™ to â€˜RRRâ€™: Here are the release dates of 15 Tollywood films coming out in 2021

Several of these movies were supposed to release in 2020, but had to be postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19.

Flix Tollywood

2021 is going to be a filmy year for Tollywood and will turn out to be a feast for movie lovers who have been craving for a major theatrical release. Movies ranging from big budget like RRR to Acharya to everything else, which were halted in the year 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are going to hit the screens this year. In the last couple of weeks, several of these movies have been coming up with teasers and trailers, and announcing their release dates.

Hereâ€™s a list of the release dates for the major Tollywood movies coming out in 2021:

Uppena: This movie is all set for release on February 12 aiming for the Valentineâ€™s Day crowd. A romantic drama set in the backdrop of a coastal area in Andhra Pradesh, it stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej, who is Chiranjeeviâ€™s nephew, and Krithi Shetty. The film has created much hype after a song â€˜Nee Kannu Neeli Samudramâ€™ went viral, garnering over 166 million views so far on YouTube. The movie also has Vijay Sethupathi playing a significant role. The film is helmed by debutant director Buchi Babu Sana and is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Check: This movie with Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead is going to hit the screens on February 19. An action entertainer, Check revolves around an â€˜innocentâ€™ prisoner who plays chess â€˜extremely wellâ€™. The movie is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and bankrolled by Bhavya Anand Prasad from Bhavya Creations.

Seetimaarr: This movie will release on April 2. A sports drama, this Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer is directed by Sampath Nandi. The movie also stars Bhumika Chawla in a significant role. Seetimaarr is produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

Vakeel Saab: This movie is going to hit the screens on April 9. Starring actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, Vakeel Saab is the remake of the Bollywood movie Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Venu Sriram, the movie is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoorâ€™s production houses. The movie also has Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla in prominent roles.

Love Story: This romantic drama is going to hit the screens on April 16. This Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer is helmed by director Sekhar Kammula. The director is once again teaming up with the talented Sai Pallavi after their blockbuster hit Fidaa. The movie is bankrolled by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

Virata Parvam: One of the most awaited films in Tollywood, this movie will hit the screens on April 30. Starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead, the movie is directed by Venu Udugula. The movie also has Priyamani and Nandita Das in prominent roles. The filmâ€™s story revolves around the Maoist movement in the 1990s, according to reports. The movie is bankrolled by Suresh Productions.

Acharya: This movie is set for release on May 13. Acharya is one of the most anticipated and high budget movies in Tollywood, starring megastar Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. Ram Charan has given the voiceover for the introduction of Chiranjeevi and is also set to do a small role in the movie. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie is jointly bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

Narappa: This movie is going to hit the screens on May 14. Starring Venkatesh and Priyamani, Narappa is the remake of the Tamil movie Asuran. A revenge drama, the movie is directed by Srikanth Addala and bankrolled by Suresh Productions.

BB3: This yet to be titled Balakrishna movie is set for release on May 28. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, this is the third movie in this director-hero combination, after Simha and Legend, both of which were box-office hits. The movie, which also stars Sayyeshaa and Pragya Jaiswal, is bankrolled by Dwaraka Creations.

Khiladi: This Ravi Teja starrer will also release on May 28, clashing with BB3. Also starring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles, the movie is directed by Ramesh Varma and bankrolled by Pen Studios.

Major: The movie is set for release on July 2. Starring Adivi Sesh in the titular role, the film is inspired by the life of martyred soldier Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who laid down his life in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. The movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and bankrolled by Mahesh Babuâ€™s production house, GMB Entertainments.

Ghani: This sports drama will release on July 30. Directed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani has Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles. The movie is jointly produced by Renaissance Films and Allu Bobby Company.

Pushpa: This most awaited Allu Arjun movie is set to hit the screens on August 13. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, Pushpa is directed by Rangasthalam fame Sukumar. The movie is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.

F3: This sequel to F2 is getting ready for release on August 27. This multi-starrer comedy entertainer starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej is helmed by director Anil Ravipudi, who is known for his latest hit Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie is bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sree Venkateswara Creations.

RRR: (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) This pan-India movie is set for a grand release on October 13. The magnum opus project is being directed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The multi-starrer has Ram Charan Tej, Jr NTR, Olivia Morris and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The high budget movie is bankrolled by DVV Entertainments.

Meanwhile, the Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaaru Vaari Paata team announced that the movie will release for Sankranthi 2022.