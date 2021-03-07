Amit Shah says he is confident that NDA alliance will win Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

Home Minister Amit Shah is in Kanyakumari to campaign for BJPâ€™s Pon Radhakrishnan.

news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

BJP President and Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on Sunday launched his party's campaign for the April 6 Lok Sabha bye-poll in Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu. Exuding confidence, Amit Shah said that that the party would not only win in Kanyakumari, but the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu would emerge victorious in the Assembly elections as well.

Launching his "Vetri Kodi Eandhi" (Carrying the flag of victory) campaign from Suseendiram in Kanyakumari, said he was confident that a coalition government of the NDA will come to power in the state after the April 6 assembly polls. The party has fielded former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan for the Lok Sabha bye-poll, necessitated due to the death of Congress MP H Vasantha Kumar last year due to COVID-19. Notably, while the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha segment has six Assembly seats, the BJP is not contesting in any.

Launched @BJP4TamilNadu's door to door campaign from Suchindram, Kanyakumari. Under @narendramodi Jiâ€™s leadership, development of Tamil Nadu is our topmost priority. I appeal people of state to elect the BJP-AIADMK alliance with absolute majority. pic.twitter.com/OzVfhoSw02 â€” Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 7, 2021

Kicking off his party's campaign with Radhakrishnan and senior state BJP leaders in tow, Shah said he visited 11 houses to "convey Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message." "We have started the campaign to take the BJP's Lotus symbol door-to-door," he said and appealed to the public and the voters to elect Radhakrishnan.

"I am sure about the outcome (of the polls), looking at the excitement of the people both in Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat as well in the Assembly polls," he said, implying that the NDA would emerge victorious in the hustings. "I am confident that a coalition government of AIADMK-BJP-PMK will be formed (after the Assembly polls)," he added.

The BJP senior distributed pamphlets, interacted with people and also took pictures with some of them. The ruling AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu had on Friday clinched a seat-sharing deal, with the former, the lead partner, allocating 20 Assembly seats for its saffron ally and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat. BJP has nominated Radhakrishnan from here. Though he won from the same segment in 2014, he had lost to Vasantha Kumar five years later in the 2019 general elections by a margin of 3 lakh votes.

(With inputs from PTI)